One property was ordered evacuated and three more were placed under alert late Sunday as a result of the rising level in the Similkameen River.
The evacuation order and alert for the four properties on Chopaka Road near Cawston were issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, which also declared a state of local emergency.
“Residents are likely to be impacted by flood waters, and the threat to life and safety and property exists,” the RDOS said in a press release.
The affected properties lie within RDOS Area B adjacent to a bend in the Similkameen River about 10 kilometres south of Keremeos.
Data from Environment Canada shows the river rose about one metre on Sunday, but had receded by approximately the same amount by Monday morning.