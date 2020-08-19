In an effort to crack down on substandard rental homes, the City of Penticton will explore the possibility of tighter licensing requirements and a new bylaw setting out maintenance standards.
“I think this is long overdue in Penticton, and I think people who rent in our community have an expectation that the place they’re renting is going to be safe and it’s going to be licensed,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
Council at its meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to go ahead with public engagement on the effort, as recommended by Ken Kunka, deputy director of development service.
He said city staff has received approximately 150 complaints since 2017 about illegal and unsafe small-scale rental properties, like basement suites and carriage homes.
“Problem rentals are not only a safety risk for citizens, but also can devalue a neighbourhood, decreasing the vitality of the community and (providing) a poor representation for those moving to Penticton,” said Kunka.
Coun. Judy Sentes suggested a new maintenance standards bylaw could help Kunka and his team respond more effectively to complaints.
At present, said Sentes, “There doesn’t seem to be tools for swift and clear action.”
While the vote was 6-0 with Coun. Jake Kimberley absent due to illness, Mayor John Vassilaki expressed deep reservations about the project.
“I know what we’re trying to do here. We’re trying to make sure there are safe homes for our citizens to move into, but no matter how much you charge or what you do to licence any piece of property, you will always have those slumlords who never abide by any regulation put in place,” said Vassilaki.
“The only difference will be that we’re hiring a whole bunch of more people to be looking after all this and nothing’s going to change. We’re just going to paying more money – more citizens’ money – out there and accomplish nothing, in my personal opinion.”