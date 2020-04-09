An Osoyoos woman is in critical condition in hospital and a man in custody following what local RCMP describes as a serious assault late Wednesday evening.
Osoyoos RCMP was alerted around 11 p.m. Wednesday evening to a woman in need of possible medical attention at a Dividend Ridge residence. Officers responding to the home found a 60-year-old woman in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma.
The victim, who suffered what are believed to be life-threatening injuries, was transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
A 62-year-old Osoyoos man was reportedly arrested in connection to the incident and formally charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.
“Both parties were well known to one another, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Commander.
He added it didn’t appear the incident was directly related to increased stress brought about by requirements for people to remain in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.