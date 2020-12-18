New projects are underway at the Oliver & District Heritage Society thanks to a $17,000 grant from the federal government’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for museums and heritage organizations.
The funding is welcome news that will help make up pandemic-related shortfalls in 2020 revenue as well as giving the ODHS the ability to complete projects above and beyond its regular budget.
Specifically, it will allow the society to employ local contractors for maintenance work at the Museum and Archives, extend a student contract to continue artifact cataloguing, and replace a number of peeling text panels in the Fairview Jail.
“This is all much-needed funding,” executive director Julianna Weisgarber said in a press release.
“Like other organizations, the pandemic has impacted the kind of work our staff and volunteers normally do on behalf of the community’s history.”