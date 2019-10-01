Special tulip bulbs to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of Holland during the Second World War are now available from the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Summerland.
The specially bred Canadian Liberator bulbs are meant to be planted before the first frost and should bloom into red flowers in the spring. They cost $10 for a pack of 10.
The society formed to distribute the bulbs is hoping to see one million of them planted across Canada.
