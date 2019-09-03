City council has finally given its blessing to a consolidated schedule of charges that sets out what Penticton property owners will pay for improvements to public infrastructure during redevelopment.
The new policy, which replaces two bylaws, covers everything from paving lanes and installing bigger water mains (both 100% covered by adjacent property owners) to upgraded decorative street lighting in certain areas and new curbs and gutters (both 25% covered by adjacent property owners.)
Essentially, the fewer people who benefit from a new installation, the greater the share they will pay.
Work will be funded by the city, and those affected will pay back the cost over time at business prime rate plus 0.5%.
The policy, which was approved Tuesday, was in front of council twice before, but sent back to staff for refinements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.