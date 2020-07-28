Approximately 20 to 30 migrant farm workers have been taking advantage of a temporary campground in Summerland.
Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer, told council Monday the site within the municipal Peach Orchard campground has been running smoothly since it opened July 8, but is still slated to close Friday.
Funding for the camp was provided by the B.C. Agriculture Ministry, which sought to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among migrant workers, who may not otherwise have had access to sanitary facilities.
In keeping with the migratory nature of their labour, the temporary camps will follow the workers – and the cherry harvest – north.