KELOWNA — About 160 people connected to a Kelowna French-language school have been told to self-isolate for 14 days because of an outbreak of COVID-19.
An outbreak has been declared at Ecole de l'Anse-au-sable at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.
Three members of the "school community" have tested positive for the disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday.
"Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms," Henry said in her daily update on the pandemic.
Interior Health will be providing ongoing updates as the investigation into the outbreak at the school continues, Henry said.
Radio-Canada, the French language equivalent of CBC, said on its website that children from Kindergarten to Grade 3, and teachers of these grades, have been told to stay home and self-isolate until Nov. 4.
Province-wide, a single day record of 203 COVID-19 cases were confirmed between Tuesday and Wednesday.
With the new cases, a total of 12,057 people in the province have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.
Just under 10,000 have recovered and there are 1,766 active cases. Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday, making the total 256.