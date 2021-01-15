COVID-19 has done what no clock could do: close a 7-Eleven convenience store.
The retailer said it shut down the Penticton outlet Thursday as a safety precaution after it became aware a single employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our store staff to self-isolate at home with pay. We have contacted Interior Health and have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize. We plan to re-open the store on or before Jan. 23, 2021,” 7-Eleven Canada said in a statement Friday.
Interior Health in a separate statement declined comment because it “does not provide specific details about individual cases – including locations – unless there are broader exposure risks.”
In those cases, bulletins are posted online and anyone who was potentially exposed gets a call from a contract tracer; no such bulletin has been posted for the Penticton 7-Eleven.
“As a neighbourhood store and convenient delivery provider in so many communities, 7-Eleven Canada has taken steps to prioritize the health of our customers and employees across our 633 stores in Canada,” the company’s statement continued.
“We have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. We have installed sneeze guards at sales counters and visual floor markers in checkout lines to reinforce social distancing, as well as limited customer traffic in stores. Face coverings are required. Contactless pickup and delivery options are available.”
In a separate message to vendors – including The Herald – 7-Eleven recommended suppliers who were at the Penticton store Jan. 6-8 self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
This article has been updated with statements from 7-Eleven and Interior Health