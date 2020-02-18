A signature promise in the 2020 B.C. budget that will see the provincial sales tax applied to sugary drinks was dreamed up by a Kelowna doctor, says Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who helped push the idea forward to government.
Ashton said the doctor made the suggestion to the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, of which Ashton is deputy chair, during 2020 budget consultations last year.
The move would see the 7% PST applied to sugary drinks, with revenue then used to support new grants for post-secondary education and electric vehicles..
“But, to be frank, it’s another tax increase,” said Ashton, who concluded the budget as a whole “could have been better.”
Missing in action, said the Opposition Liberal, is action on the NDP’s signature 2017 campaign promises to implement $10-a-day childcare, grant a $400-per-year renter’s rebate and generally make life more affordable in B.C.
“I think people are getting taxed out,” said Ashton.
There’s a new 20.5% tax bracket for those making over $220,000 per year, he noted, plus the carbon tax and ICBC rates are also going up.
Of additional concern to the Penticton MLA is the relatively modest projected surplus of $227 million, which he said could easily be wiped out by events beyond the B.C. government’s control.
“The best analogy I can give is that on $60-billion budget (that surplus) is getting fine – it’s getting very, very fine.”
