Four affordable housing projects in Penticton opened their doors in 2019.
Burdock House, a 62-unit building on Winnipeg Street that opened in October, hand-picked its residents in order to provide a balance of people ranging from long-term homeless with serious addictions – those who might struggle at first to be nice after being kicked around by society – to others who have simply fallen on hard times.
Under the umbrella of BC Housing, such affordable housing facilities offer residents a room, washroom, meals, laundry and virtually any type of support they need, from basic life skills and job hunting to help accessing a pension and applying for school all for $375 a month.
“I can’t stress enough how good the support is,” said Burdock House resident Benjamin Stanley during grand opening celebrations.
There are only two rules at Burdock House, according to Bob Hughes, executive director of building operator ASK Wellness: pay your rent and be nice.
“Drug dealing, theft and violence will not be tolerated. We believe in good neighbours, being good neighbours, and expect that of ourselves and our residents,” he said.
It’s a similar model to Compass Court, a multi-housing facility remodelled from the former Super 8 Motel, which offers rooms to those seeking independent living or a transition home.
Compass Court opened its doors to tenants in April.
The need for such projects is clear; Penticton’s homeless population was estimated at 108 people through a survey conducted in April 2018 that was funded by the B.C. government.
“This project will help break the cycle of homelessness for people in need of stable and secure housing,” Housing Minister Selina Robinson said at the Burdock House opening.
Housing for low-income families also popped up elsewhere the city, with a 56-unit development on Brunswick Street accepting tenants as of Nov. 1, and a 40-unit, four storey building on Backstreet Boulevard welcoming residents in July.
With the need for affordable housing in the city, the four projects did feature some delays, with Backstreet Boulevard sitting vacant for nearly five months as BC Housing worked to find a building operator and contractor EllisDon fixed “outstanding deficiencies.”
Compass Court opened one year late due to unforeseen issues throughout the building, and Burdock House’s opening date, while scheduled for the spring, was pushed several times until it eventually opened in October.
The units on Brunswick Street were also scheduled for an early spring-opening but didn’t take tenants until Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.