Two snowmobilers spent a chilly night Sunday on Mount Badly.
Police say two Osoyoos men called a friend around 3 p.m. Sunday to report one of their machines had become stuck, so they were walking approximately one kilometre to another sled they hoped to ride out.
When the men hadn’t returned to their vehicle by 9 p.m., Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue was called into action, but low light and fog blocked any efforts to find the men.
With assistance from Eclipse Helicopters, rescuers went back out early Monday and retrieved the men at 9 a.m.
“They were healthy yet a bit cold. The two had lit a fire to keep themselves somewhat warm throughout the night,” Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
"The Osoyoos RCMP would like to thank all those involved for their great work in this search. Their co-ordinated efforts made for a quick rescue of these men.”