Anyone in B.C. with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be tested for the disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday.
Wider testing of people with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath is intended to prevent community transmission of the virus, Henry said.
Until now, most people who had such symptoms were told they didn’t need testing unless their condition was severe. Testing was focused mainly on health care workers, residents of long-term care homes, and people directly affected by community outbreaks.
“We want to avoid another spike in community cases and that’s why we are changing the strategy again, to open it up and ensure that we continue to find everybody who needs to be isolated and where we need to do contact tracing in the province.
“So right now, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be assessed and tested either through your family physician, if you have one, your nurse practitioner, or a local community collection centre,” Henry said.
People who believe they have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can also call 811 to be directed to the testing centre nearest them, Henry said.
A broader testing approach, she said, is helpful in containing outbreaks such as a recent one that occurred at an oilpatch camp in Northern Alberta, which may impact Okanagan residents, Henry said.
Twelve people connected with a work camp at the Kearl Lake oil sands site, north of Fort McMurray, have tested positive for the disease.
Anyone who was at the Kearl Lake after March 15 must self-isolate for 14 days, Henry said.
“We recognize as well that some people who were in Alberta and have returned and had some illness, may have family members who are now suffering from some illness related to COVID-19. If that is the case, we would like you to call 811 so we can assist you in being assessed,” Henry said.
There is “fairly extensive guidance” in place for oilpatch camps and other industrial operations aimed at preventing COVID-19 outbreaks and limiting their spread if they do occur, Henry said.
In 2014, the Central Okanagan economic development commission estimated that 5,000 people maintain principal residences in the Valley but work in northern Alberta.
Since Saturday, 52 more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total province-wide to 1,699. That includes 153 people in the region served by Interior Health, up from 150 on Saturday and up from 136 last Monday.
Five more people have died from the disease, for a total of 86. Only one death has occurred in the Interior.
There are 104 British Columbians being treated in hospital for COVID-19, down from a peak of 149 in early April. There are 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Interior.
With some encouraging signs that the spread of the disease is slowing in the general population, details on the possible easing of COVID-19-related health orders will be presented in early May, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
“All of this depends, all of it, on us continuing to flatten the curve, continuing to reduce the number of cases, continuing to do what we need to do to ensure that those we love don’t get sick,” Dix said.
But Henry cautioned that mass gatherings of more than 50 people, at concerts, festivals, and sports events, will likely be banned this summer.
“I do not see lifting the order on mass gatherings in the near future,” Henry said. “Those types of events, we know, are risky. . .those types of things are not going to happen this summer.”