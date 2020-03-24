Second “amazing and exciting” meeting was held in Osoyoos on Feb. 26 to discuss connecting the Trail of the Okanagans with trails in Washington state.
“Our maps were given out to approximately 14 people from both sides of the border concerning expansion of our vision.” said Don Gemmell, president of the Trail of the Okangans Society based in Summerland.
The majority of participants were from Washington state and it was chaired again by Archie Marchand, a U.S. Okanogan First Nation member.
The society was represented by Gemmell and Janice Liebe, who coordinated the preparation of a new map showing a recreational trail from the Bennett Bridge south to Osoyoos. A new map posted on the society’s Facebook page shows possible trails in Washington state.
Also attending were Myers Bennett, a Rotarian who sits on Osoyoos council, his wife, Judy, other council members, historians, and representatives of Border Services and trail organizations.
“The role and impact that Archie Marchand will play in what is going to develop will be felt on both sides of the border,” said Gemmell. “Janice and I were able to convince all that a focus on a core route south, and if properly mapped, would benefit the project. Every hub could link in to the future online map developments.”
When Liebe asked what such a project would be called, everyone agreed on The Trail of the Okanagans/Okanogans.
“Not under our society, but mapping and all sides going under that name. Then we suggested that visioning such a project, it should extend all the way to Brewster, Wash.,” said Gemmell and all agreed.
The potential would be a recreation trail from Sicamous to Brewster which is 121 kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border, a total of 370 kilometres.
After a lunch discussion with the Bennetts on the challenging Vaseux Lake section of trail, Gemmell and Liebe provided an update and the latest map to Mark Woods, general manager of community services with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. They also discussed current gaps in the proposed Valley-long trail.
“All in all, a day that will definitely have results down the line. Now we are talking about a much bigger picture. This reinforces our need to work at the mile-high level to engage the decision-makers and key trail partners. But also to have other trail groups sign their sections onto The Trail of the Okanagans,” said Gemmell.
As an advocacy group, his society will seek support from Okanagan towns and cities, RDOS, Penticton Tourism, Regional District of the Central Okanagan, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan and Rotary clubs from the Okanagan down to Brewster.
“We will need some funding to live up to some our basic ideas like an interactive map to connect each community’s web offering to the core. We feel that this international concept is unique. The work is going ahead via a number of delegates.
“I can’t highlight enough the hoped-for impact expressed by our First Nations’ chair, and the energy coming back already to councils in Osoyoos and Oliver, and the RDOS. The latter is our hope for a drive to deal with the gaps on our side of the border,” said Gemmell.