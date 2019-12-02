Help some animals and take care of your Christmas baking needs at the same time during the ALERT annual cookie walk Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Staged by volunteers from the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, the sale sees customers given a pair of sanitary gloves and access to tables of fresh-baked cookies at 10 a.m. sharp.
Whatever they take is then weighed and sold for $8 per pound. Squares, tarts, cupcakes, candy and dog cookies will also be available.
All proceeds go to ALERT, which evacuates and shelters animals during emergencies, such as fires and floods.
