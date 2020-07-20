A group out visitors to Kelowna were arrested after one of them reportedly hit a woman several times after she asked them to leave a downtown Kelowna parking lot.
The woman had approached the group of Ontario residents around midnight in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue on July 15.
“The verbal confrontation turned violent and a man in the group allegedly struck the 28-year-old female employee several times,” said Kelowna RCMP in a statement.
They stole several items from her before fleeing in a black SUV.
Kelowna RCMP arrested three people a short time later — a 35-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, all from Ontario.
All three have since been released from RCMP custody for future court dates.
Meanwhile, the stolen items were recovered and returned to the victim, who received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.