Local politicians have hung up on Rogers Communications’ request to shrink the area in which it has to do public consultation on a proposed cellular tower just outside Oliver.
Rogers is looking to put up a 30-metre tower at 6450 Spartan St., which falls within Area C of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The company asked for a waiver from the RDOS policy that requires such proponents to consult with residents within a one-kilometre radius of proposed tower sites.
“We understand that the rationale for the RDOS’ large notification radius is because towers are typically proposed on large rural properties. In this instance, the tower is proposed on the edge of town and a populated area,” an agent for Rogers wrote in a letter to the RDOS.
The RDOS board agreed unanimously Thursday to a staff recommendation of a compromise of sorts, which will require a 100-metre radius within the Town of Oliver and a one-kilometre span within Area C.
Rogers is ultimately seeking a support letter from the RDOS to submit with its application to Industry Canada for the new tower.