The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:
The Students of Even Dance: $3,714
The Tweter Grandkids: $300
Dave & Arlene Sloan: $200
In Memory of Dan & Rick: $200
Kathie & Alvin Hemmingson: $200
Tom & Pat Siddon: $200
Anonymous: $150
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $100
Elinda & Brent Hilton: $100
In Memory of Agnes Burroughs, from Monica & Tim: $100
In Memory of Diane Araki: $100
J. Hanna: $100
Louisa & Neal Carter: $100
M. Karen Copp: $100
Michael Crowson: $100
Anonymous: $50
Day Total: $5,914
Total to Date: $26,699
