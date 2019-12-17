The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:

The Students of Even Dance: $3,714

The Tweter Grandkids: $300

Dave & Arlene Sloan: $200

In Memory of Dan & Rick: $200

Kathie & Alvin Hemmingson: $200

Tom & Pat Siddon: $200

Anonymous: $150

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $100

Elinda & Brent Hilton: $100

In Memory of Agnes Burroughs, from Monica & Tim: $100

In Memory of Diane Araki: $100

J. Hanna: $100

Louisa & Neal Carter: $100

M. Karen Copp: $100

Michael Crowson: $100

Anonymous: $50

Day Total: $5,914

Total to Date: $26,699