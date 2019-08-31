An estimated 10,000 people are expected to descend on Penticton next summer with the arrival of Ironman.
In a press release Friday, the City said athletes have already begun booking their accommodation.
“The excitement around the community and for those who are set to compete is very real and very refreshing,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “We all know what a great job Penticton did over several decades hosting past Ironman events, an event that brings tremendous vibrancy to our community during the final weeks of summer.”
Ironman and the City of Penticton signed a five-year contract, ending in 2024.
The 2020 year is already sold out.
“We are very excited to be coming home to Penticton with Subaru Ironman Canada 2020! Penticton is in many ways home to Ironman and the already sold out 2020 event will be one for the ages. We cannot wait to see everyone in August 2020,” said regional director for Ironman, Dave Christen.
