The NDP government called a provincial election Monday without having chosen any candidates for the three Kelowna-area ridings.
As of Monday, the NDP has candidates in 48 of the province’s 87 ridings.
Among those still to be named are candidates in Kelowna-Lake Country, Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna West, each of which is currently held by the provincial Liberals.
“In the coming days, all 87 ridings of the province will be represented by a BC NDP candidate who will work for the people in their community to make life better,” the party said in a release.
Toni Boot was “acclaimed” as the NDP candidate in Penticton, although Doug Holmes had indicated an interest in the position.
Meanwhile, two people — both unnamed — have apparently filed papers in Boundary Similkameen.