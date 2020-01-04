An initiative born from a passion to help people has given back approximately $150,000 to the community.
Pat Wand began collecting bottles in the Penticton IGA parking lot nine years ago after the idea came to her while walking her dog and picking up bottles along the way. Once a month, she would collect, sort and return the bottles.
“We would sit in our car and wait for people to drop off, it was very small,” Wand explained. “I said I would keep doing it as long as it kept growing.”
And it did: Now, with two volunteers by her side in Penticton and others running a crew at Summerland’s IGA, Wand has been able to collect bottles every Saturday and sees about 50 people come by.
“The only Saturday we take off is if Christmas falls on a Saturday,” she said of the group’s commitment.
“It’s just continuous.”
Wand’s bottle drive has raised approximately $150,000 over the last nine years for local charities such as the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA, the pediatric ward of the Penticton Regional Hospital and the latest addition and even local fundraisers.
“Every once in a while I get money orders and just ship them off (to charities),” said Wand.
Wand said donations began small, but are now oftentimes in the thousands. At approximately $150,000 and counting thanks to her and the volunteers’ hard work, it all feels surreal to Wand.
“It still doesn’t seem real that it’s at that amount,” she said.
And there’s no plan to slow down.
“I don’t know that I ever see myself quitting,” said Wand. “I don’t see that in my future at all. And hopefully if it ever came to me having to, someone would take over. It does so much good.”
One year, Wand said she and volunteers counted bottles as they came through. The group estimated 10,000 passed through their hands.
“Now, though, I wouldn’t even know,” Wand laughed.
“Our motto is, ‘Stay hydrated, and bring us your empties,’” said Wand, adding while people tend to thank her and the volunteers, she couldn’t make the bottle drive possible without the support of the community.
To donate, visit the Penticton or Summerland IGA parking lots between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday, or call 250-493-6205 to arrange pickup.
