Mounties are hoping additional witnesses will come forward to help shed light on an unusual incident Sunday night on Osoyoos Lake.
Someone called the RCMP around 7:30 p.m. to report a man on a boat near the White Sands resort had fired a gun several times into the water there. Officers were able to catch up with the gunman and seized a folding nine-millimetre rifle.
“Although the lake was quite busy, police have only heard from one witness to this event. We know others must have witnessed this,” Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
The boat from which the man, a 47-year-old Kelowna resident, was firing is described as dark-coloured with a white stripe and dark-coloured top.
The alleged shooter has been released from custody and could face charges under the Firearms Act, according to Bayda.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP detachment at 250-495-7236.