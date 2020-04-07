B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is hosting a second town hall Wednesday night to keep abreast of issues in the province.
"As we work together to flatten the curve, beat the virus, and help those who are struggling to make ends meet, elected leaders have to be guided by feedback from British Columbians," Wilkinson said in a press release.
"While we do the right thing by staying home and keeping physical distance, tools like telephone town halls are a great way to stay engaged and make sure we're on top of people's needs and concerns."
The session will begin at 7:10 p.m. and people from all corners of the province will be able to dial in to ask questions and provide feedback.
To get on the call, you must first register at www/bclib.ca/townhall.