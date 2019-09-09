Jail guards will be protesting outside the Okanagan Correctional Centre on Monday to draw attention to what they say are dangerously low staffing levels.
OCC officers are sometimes asked to manage as many as 72 inmates at a time, according to the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union, which represents them.
"We are the only jail in Canada that has one officer with up to 72 inmates. It's not good enough," BCGEU vice-president Dean Purdy said in a press release.
"There is an opportunity now for the new government to bring the staff-to-inmate ratio back to manageable levels. Unless changes are made, B.C.'s correctional officers will continue to be put at high risk."
The release didn’t provide statistics, but claims Corrections BC’s own data “show that assaults on officers and inmate-on-inmate violence continues to rise.”
The protest is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.