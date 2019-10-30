If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet from the B.C. SPCA, get out your calendar.
The animal welfare group is hosting its second annual Fall Head Over Tails in Love province-wide adoption promotion on Saturday, Nov. 9,
During this one-day event, animals at each branch across the province will be able to go to a loving home at a reduced fee. Most of the animals in SPCA care, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be eligible for 50 %off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
“Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved,” B.C. SPCA chief operating officer Mark Takhar said in a press release.
“As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”
The South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the B.C. SPCA is located at 2200 Dartmouth Dr. in Penticton.
