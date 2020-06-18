Okanagan Falls residents are “incredibly non-supportive” of a proposal to open a second cannabis shop in town.
That second shop, Sticky Leaf, would be located in a strip mall at 5850 Highway 97 if the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch approves a retail licence. However, that licence is contingent on a positive recommendation from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
An RDOS staff report acknowledged some Okanagan Falls residents are concerned about possibly having two cannabis shops in a community that doesn’t have even one grocery store, but ultimately recommended in favour of Sticky Leaf because it complies with current zoning and plans for development of the town centre.
RDOS board members were slated to vote on the matter Thursday, but instead referred it to the Area D Advisory Planning Commission for proper public consultation.
Because the application came forward during the pandemic, the commission wasn’t sitting, so the RDOS simply invited written feedback. That was nowhere near good enough, says Area D Director Ron Obirek.
“Community feedback was incredibly non-supportive and I think there’s a real need here or opportunity for public input and consultation. It’s not so much that I disagree with the staff recommendation, but I think we have a concern here with process and with issues arising,” said Obirek.
Okanagan Falls’ first pot shop, Green Light Cannabis was approved in October 2019 by the RDOS board and just recently opened at 5212 9th Ave.