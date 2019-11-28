The Penticton and District Hospice Society and the South Okanagan Similkameen SOS Medical Foundation have jointly established a Hospice Endowment Fund as a long-term investment in Moog and Friends Hospice House.
“This endowment fund, currently valued at $310,000, fits our long-term plans for Hospice House,” said hospice chair Karl Crosby.
“As this endowment fund grows, its earnings will provide for the annual cost of palliative services such as the volunteer program which is at the heart of the many comforts provided at Hospice House,” he continued.
“Donors who contribute to our new endowment fund can be assured that their capital will never be expended and only the earnings on the invested funds will be used to pay for hospice programs well into the future.”
Carey Bornn, executive director of the SOS Medical Foundation, noted the new endowment fund includes $155,000 directly contributed by the foundation.
“This money comes from donors who have asked that their gifts help people in palliative care. It is so important that our community supports and provides the highest care for those in the final weeks of their life journey,” he said.
