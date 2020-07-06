The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:37 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:15 p.m. Braelyn Crescent, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:15 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:57 p.m. Campbell Crescent, Summerland. Alarm.
6:24 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:26 p.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.
8:42 p.m. Ritchie Street, Summerland. Alarm.
Monday
4:08 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.