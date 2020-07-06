The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:37 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:15 p.m. Braelyn Crescent, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:15 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:57 p.m. Campbell Crescent, Summerland. Alarm.

6:24 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:26 p.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.

8:42 p.m. Ritchie Street, Summerland. Alarm.

Monday

4:08 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.