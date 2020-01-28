An emergency homeless shelter that was being assembled on a property in West Kelowna has opened.
The West Kelowna Shelter Society will operate the new shelter at 1160 Stevens Rd. Four modular trailers have been brought to the site with space for bunks, showers, toilets and other amenities.
It can accommodate as many as 40 people.
The society will have at least two staff members on site around the clock.
It’s a temporary winter shelter and will close by the end of March.
