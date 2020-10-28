Bill Slessor is being remembered as a kind man, with a big heart, who always went out of his way to make others smile.
The former insurance adjuster and community volunteer died on the weekend.
He was 87.
“Bill was a wonderful, wonderful man who did so many good things for the City of Penticton,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, a personal friend and coffee-club buddy for more than 35 years.
“Bill was always the life of every party. Everybody loved him and we had a lot of wonderful times together. He always spread a lot of goodwill in the community and he made everybody feel good about themselves. The community will miss him.”
Slessor was an active member of the Penticton Gyro Club for 50 years, up until the time it folded in 2018.
He was the hype man and emcee with the Penticton Rube Band for more than 30 years, a director with the Pentastic Jazz Festival, volunteer with the Okanagan Summer School of the Arts, a member of the first Dry Grad committee, a director with the Penticton Golf Club and member of the City of Penticton’s senior’s advisory council.
He and his wife Beryl (nicknamed Birdie) were married for 60 years up until her passing in April 2019.
Due to COVID, a public gathering is not being held.
Instead, his family requests that friends support one of Penticton’s local restaurants, businesses or charities in his memory.