UPDATE: Photos posted on various social media sites appeared to show a passenger car had collided with a semi-truck about five kilometres north of Summerland near Callan Road.
DriveBC is expected to make another update at 5 p.m.
---
RCMP are reportedly advising motorists the highway will be closed for two to three hours and to turn around.
ORIGINAL: Penticton RCMP have confirmed Highway 97 is closed in both directions after a serious motor vehicle collision.
The accident is said to have occurred two kilometres north of Summerland, near Callan Rd., and last year's rockslide.
There is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen at this time, but DriveBC will make another update at 3:30 p.m.
