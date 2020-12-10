Two people – including a local news reporter – lost their licences for 90 days as a result of a single motor-vehicle incident earlier this week in Oliver.
Police were initially called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Road 7 just south of the community.
“It was determined that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was impaired by alcohol and was issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension,” Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said in an email Thursday.
“During the ongoing investigation, and through information from witnesses, it was determined that a second driver who arrived on scene was also impaired by alcohol. The investigation resulted in a second 90-day IRP being issued to this driver.
“Both vehicles were impounded for 30 days.”
Wrigglesworth, who reminded the public to keep safe over the holidays by not drinking and driving, declined to identify either of the drivers involved.
But sources told The Herald the second driver was Jack Bennest, publisher of the Oliver Daily News website, who showed up on scene to take pictures of the crash.
Bennest posted one of those pictures on Wednesday with some basic details about the crash, and also alluded in the third person to his own encounter with the police.
“A reporter for a local media company arrested for taking pictures of the scene. The situation did involved alcohol use. But the reporter was not stopped while driving, had parked well away from the accident scene (sic),” wrote Bennest, who has since deleted that part of the post.
“90 days of NO coverage of fires and accidents for ODN readers.”
Bennest declined comment Thursday. He served for 17 years as an Oliver town councillor: from 1988-93 and again from 2005-17, when he resigned.
In 2015, a member of the public complained Bennest was in a conflict of interest by serving on council and operating a news website that covered council. However, a legal opinion subsequently obtained by the town found there was no conflict.