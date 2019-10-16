Approximately 130 local homeless people were given a place to live thanks to the efforts of 100 Homes Penticton, prompting the organization to update its name to reflect its success.
And their success doesn’t stop there: now renamed 100 More Homes, the organization set a goal to house upwards of 78 more individuals, and with the opening of Compass Court and Burdock House, that mark was also met.
But with a new year ahead, the coalition of community organizations and service providers, including OneSky Community Resources and the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, gave city council a detailed update at Tuesday’s meeting, explaining how the process works for those who go through the program and what the future holds for the organization.
“All of our individuals that have been experiencing housing shortage through homelessness have been given the opportunity to connect with any number of non-profits to complete something called a vulnerability assessment,” said SOSBIS executive director Linda Sankey.
That assessment, she explained, includes a one hour interview and upwards of two-and-a-half hours of compiling and organizing information.
“We use that data to help us decide what kind of future housing and support the collective of those individuals will need into the future,” Sankey said.
Individuals are able to connect with services such as mental health counselling, addictions treatment and life-skills programs.
Built for Zero, a national initiative formerly known as 20,000 Homes, will also step in to provide 100 More Homes with training to properly assess data and count how many people are homeless within the city.
“One of the challenges around counting them is people become homeless, and then they get housed, and some of them become homeless again,” said Sankey. “How many times do we count them when they become homeless more than one time?”
Sankey said 100 More Homes has also put effort this year into keeping the community informed of what the organization does and its success.
“We’re going to continue to decide how we’re going to move our requests forward for additional housing to come to our community,” Sankey said of the organization’s future.
The group formed in 2016 with other partners such as the Penticton RCMP and Downtown Penticton Association also jumping on board.
