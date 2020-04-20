Relief programs offered by BC Hydro to about 95% of the province’s population should be expanded to include the other 5%, which includes the South Okanagan, according to Penticton’s mayor.
John Vassilaki, whose city operates one of five municipally owned power utilities in the province, last week wrote to Premier John Horgan to express his concern about the unfairness of the help available only to customers of the Crown corporation.
Horgan announced April 1 that BC Hydro would be offering up to three months of free power to residential customers and their partners who lost a job as a result of COVID-19. The same offer is available to owners of small businesses that have had to close their doors.
Since those moves were announced, the City of Penticton has been getting “pressure from our customers to match the BC Hydro rate relief offering, however, we do not have the same level of financial resources that BC Hydro has,” Vassilaki wrote in the letter, which was released publicly Monday.
“Further, we’re concerned that the costs of the program being provided (to) BC Hydro ratepayers will be either partially passed on to us through FortisBC purchase of power from BC Hydro or forgiven at a future time by provincial taxpayers, resulting in a rate disparity for both municipal and FortisBC electrical customers.”
Vassilaki is asking the province offer a one-time grant to BC Hydro, FortisBC and the five municipally owned power utilities to ensure fairness across the board.
Horgan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment through his press secretary Monday.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said he’s personally in favour of Vassilaki’s request.
“There’s really only one taxpayer, and I think there needs to be fairness and equity for everyone in this unprecedented time that we’re going through,” said Ashton.
“I would like to see BC Hydro, FortisBC and those who buy power from them be able to offer similar opportunities.”
Summerland, Nelson, Grand Forks and New Westminster are the other B.C. communities that operate their own power utilities. Penticton purchases its power from FortisBC.