If you’ve ever dreamt of putting the pedal to the metal, here’s your chance: the Cars for a Cause fundraising event is hitting the Area 27 racetrack this August.
The public is invited to co-pilot an array of luxury vehicles on a world-class motorsport track, with funds benefitting the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.
Co-pilots spend the day meeting their driver, admiring the car they’ll be driven for 20 minutes in, a clubhouse reception, swag and a drink ticket.
OSNS Community relations organizer Meg Dimma said the inaugural event is shaping up to be incredible.
“Currently, we’re sitting at about 100 spots, and tons of various kinds of sports car,” she said.
Some of the cars signed up include Porsches, Vipers, Corvettes and a McLaren – which sold out in 24 hours, said Dimma.
The club, which is typically closed off to the public, will be open to all those who attend, and admire sponsors lining the grounds with their luxury vehicles, motorbikes, RVs and more.
“Basically it’s going to be our own toy and car show, so anyone who’s looking at the latest sports cars, engines, watercrafts, RVs, motorbikes, that’s what’s going to be going on during the day,” said Dimma.
Kartplex Racing will also be offering event-goers the chance to race go-karts at the brand new facility, also located at Area 27.
“This is (anyone’s) kind of chance to get behind the wheel – a different kind of wheel and car,” said Dimma. “Proceeds will come back to OSNS.”
The all-day-event begins at 10:30 a.m., but the clubhouse reception will only be open to those who purchase a ticket.
Tickets range from $100 to $400, depending on the vehicle, and passengers must be 16 years and older.
General admission tickets cost $20.
For more information, visit https://www.area27carsforacause.com/
