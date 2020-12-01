A months-long wildfire mitigation project kicks off this week in the Penticton area.
Contracted forestry workers will be targeting the areas of Three Blind Mice, the Banks of Dartmouth, the Esplanade and Penticton Creek to assess and reduce fuel sources that could easily ignite during the summer wildfire season.
“While this work takes place, we ask residents and visitors in the affected areas to be aware of their surroundings and look for signage or locations closed temporarily for public safety,” said Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson said in a press release.
Work is expected to run from early December through to March. At times, smoke may be visible while controlled burns are carried out.
The work is part of a two-year, $250,000 project with grant funding from the B.C. government.