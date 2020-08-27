The City of Penticton’s director of recreation and facilities, Bregje Kozak, is set to depart her role Sept. 4 to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector.
Kozak joined the city’s team in 2016 as the manager of facilities and in 2017 was appointed to the position of director of recreation and facilities where she oversaw policy development and operations for the areas of facilities maintenance, recreation, arts and culture services and programming as well as sport and events strategy.
A member of the city’s senior leadership team, Kozak was also the staff liaison and contract administrator for the South Okanagan Events Centre campus.
“She will be missed. On behalf of all City staff, we thank Bregje for her service to the City and wish her success in her new role,” said Penticton’s chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk said in a press release.