Two South Okanagan cross-country ski areas are ready and anxiously waiting for enough snow — hopefully soon — so they can open for the 2019-20 season.
“I am hoping for Nov. 23,” said Tricia Wilson, general manager of Nickel Plate Nordic Centre. However, for a brief period, the ski area west of Apex Mountain Resort was actually open in September.
“On Sept. 30, we received 50 centimetres of snow and were able to groom close to 10 kilometres of trail. It only lasted a few days and it wasn’t for the faint of heart, but we groomed in September.”The people most excited to see the snow were the junior racers … I think it was John Wilkie who logged over 100 kilometres before it melted. Their thoughts were that real skiing was better than roller skiing — even if it was on rocks.”
Sara Bunge, fundraiser for the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, said: “Our snowshoe and Nordic ski trails will be open as soon as snow levels allow — hopefully, mid-December. “I enjoy the McKinney trails. Skiing past large larch trees with a blue, blue sky and crisp sparkly snow. Good for the soul.”
Although fundraising continues to replace an aging trail-grooming machine, the McKinney executive has spent some grant money from the towns of Osoyoos and Oliver to repair the unit.
“This should give the machine a number of years more life and enable it to keep working all season long,” said Bunge.
Back at Nickel Plate, “I did not go skiing with the juniors. I still think biking is better than skiing in September,” said Wilson with a laugh.
“This is my second year as GM and I am excited to get rolling again,” she said. “I am hoping to do more skiing this year. It’s kind of heartbreaking to be up here so often in such beautiful surroundings and snow, and ski so little. I need to find that balance — in life and when I’m on my skis,” she joked.
“Almost all my staff are returning which is fantastic. Rick Watson achieved his CANSI (Canadian Association of Nordic Ski Instructors) level 2. He is also heading up our new adult/masters program for Wednesday mornings. “Kevin, my husband who is one of our instructors, will also be working with Spirit North again this winter at Nickel Plate. Spirit North is an indigenous program aimed at getting indigenous youth out doing healthy activities to promote a healthy lifestyle. This will be their third year at NP.”
Here is an update on off-season improvements and program changes with comments from Wilson:
— Volunteers in droves: “We had a lot of work to do this summer, and club members really stepped up to lend a helping hand.”
— Kid’s Terrain Park: “With the help of many volunteers and the generosity of West Equipment Rentals, we developed a small terrain park (with rollers) for the enjoyment of the kids in our Skills Development Program, School Program and Spirit North.”
— Mid-week masters/adult
programming: “At 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, we are running a program for masters/adult skiers who are looking for a casual, yet instructional group to ski with. It will be led by one of our CANSI-certified instructors, and will be a friendly combination of skiing while working on certain techniques and skills.”
— New mid-week, five-week adult lessons (one skate, one classic). Details on the website.
— New six-week adult lessons on Saturdays: three weeks skate, three weeks classic.
— Building improvements: “We’ll have a brand-new woodshed by the daylodge, and we’ve fixed a drainage issue in the rental shop so the floor won’t become an ice rink this year. We are hoping to receive a grant to improve the electrical system throughout the centre.”
— Panorama Trail: “While we’ll still have the Panorama five-kilometre loop, we won’t be maintaining the Panorama Vista loop this season. That trail had become really difficult to work with due to terrain and landscape changes. On the plus side, Weyerhaeuser has developed a new road off the inner loops that we’ll be grooming and adding to our stable of trails.”
— New groomer: “We will have a new machine for grooming this year, hopefully, with the help of a significant grant application. Either way, the new machine will be a full-sized Prinoth, allowing for single-pass grooming that should make for amazing trail conditions.”
— Welcome to Nickel Plate Day on Jan. 5. “A few highlights will be: a demo tent from Fresh Air Experience featuring new gear from Salomon, Madshus, Fischer and Rossignol, food for purchase along with tasty beverages, free half-day rentals, and free one-hour lessons at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.”
— Ski rentals: “We have … updated the majority of our skis and boots. We were able to purchase one- and two-year-old equipment.”
McKinney Nordic Ski Club is approximately 25 kilometres east of Oliver on the road to Baldy Mountain Resort. This small, volunteer-run club has approximately nine kilometres of groomed Nordic ski trails and five kilometres of marked snowshoe trails.
The trails are a variety of skill levels, and there are a couple of shelters along the trails. Often, the trails are in the sunshine on those grey valley winter days.
The trails are groomed and the parking lot cleared on an as-needed basis.
The club appreciates donations by visiting users who are not members. These donations help pay for the upkeep of the grooming machine. The latest trail grooming information is posted on the website, mckinneynordicskiclub.ca, and Facebook page.
