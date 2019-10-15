Ticket are available now for the 2019 FutureBiz Penticton business forum on Dec. 4.
FutureBiz Penticton is an opportunity for the local business community to hear from expert speakers and consider emerging trends to inform and inspire future business plans, all while strengthening local connections.
This year’s theme is preparing for the unexpected.
“When disaster hits, there isn’t time to plan. Swift and immediate action will determine whether your business weathers the storm or suffers ongoing business interruption and brand damage,” event organizer Jennifer Vincent, who works in the city’s economic development department, said in a press release.
“We want to help businesses develop robust preparedness plans to ensure they can remain in control in a crisis and be resilient to whatever comes their way.”
The one-day forum will involve presentations, workshops, “quick talks” by subject matter experts, an exhibition hall marketplace and networking opportunities.
Last year’s event sold out with an audience of 175 people.
Early-bird tickets cost $60 and regular admission is $75 with lunch included. To order tickets or for more information visit www.futurebizpenticton.com.
