Calling an election in the middle of a pandemic is “pure politics” on the part of the B.C. NDP government, according to Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, a Liberal who learned Monday his riding is up for grabs.
Premier John Horgan told a news conference the province will go to the polls Oct. 24 – one year before the next scheduled election date.
Horgan admitted he struggled with the idea of calling an election, but claimed there are significant health and economic challenges facing the province with an unstable minority government.
“I believe the challenges we face are not for the next 12 months but indeed for the next four years and beyond,'' said Horgan.
The province's minority NDP government took power in 2017 after signing an agreement with the Greens, but Horgan said political stability is needed and that is what he is seeking.
“I believe that stability will come by asking the people of British Columbia where they want to go and who they want to lead them,” said Horgan.
Ashton, who has won the Penticton riding twice for the Liberals, suggested Horgan simply sees an opportunity to solidify the NDP’s hold on power.
“This is pure politics on behalf of the NDP,” said Ashton, who described the legislature lately as a place of “incredible co-operation” among all parties.
“This is just like proportional representation. The NDP stacked the deck on proportional representation, and the people saw through it and sent them a strong message: no.”
Ashton expects to be the Liberal candidate in Penticton, but was unsure as of Monday afternoon if the party will be holding a nomination meeting or appointing him.
Once he hits the hustings, he’ll rely at least in part on his record while in office.
“Everything I said I was going to do, I’ve done,” Ashton explained.
“I work well with everybody. In the last three years with the NDP government, a lot still came to this riding.”
His opponent disagrees.
“I’ve enjoyed working with MLA Ashton, but to be quite honest, in the last 1 1/2 to two years, it’s been kind of a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately scenario,” said Toni Boot, who’s taking a leave of absence from her job as Summerland mayor to run for the NDP.
Boot, who was appointed by the party last week, said she will also run on her record.
“I don’t have provincial government record to run on – at least not yet – but I do have government and local government experience that is fresh, and I bring a different perspective,” she said.
Boot explained she supported Horgan’s decision to call an election during an unprecedented public health emergency because it’s not a crisis that will be over any time soon.
“Whether (the election) is now or in the spring or the fall, that makes no difference,” said Boot, adding it’s also important to B.C.’s recovery to have a government in power that’s “not at risk of being toppled any time.”
The NDP and Liberals were tied with 41 seats each when the legislature was dissolved by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin. The Greens held two seats, there were two Independents and one seat was vacant.
Elections BC has been consulting counterparts in New Brunswick after that province successfully held an election earlier this month during the pandemic.
Horgan, who unveiled his government’s pandemic recovery plan last week, said Finance Minister Carole James will be administering the province until election day. She is one of seven NDP cabinet ministers not seeking re-election.
Horgan noted seven Liberal members of the legislature are also not running again and former Green leader Andrew Weaver is leaving politics as well.
“So now is the best time, it seems to me, at the beginning of the pandemic to renew the legislature,'” he said.
“I think we need new ideas from every corner of the province, regardless of where those ideas come from and now is the time to do that.''
Boot is so far the only official candidate in either the Penticton or Boundary-Similkameen ridings.
Ron Hovanes, a former Oliver mayor, confirmed Monday’s he’s interested in the Liberal nomination in Boundary-Similkameen. Linda Larson currently holds the riding for the Liberals, but announced previously she planned to step down after this term.
With files from the Canadian Press and Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative