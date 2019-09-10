A memorable new exhibit opens tonight at the embattled Shatford Centre.
Travel Memories showcases local works that celebrate funny travel memories or mishaps.
“Having these beautiful pieces on our walls in proof positive that we are moving forward forward with our new vision for the OSA and the Shatford Centre,” Okanagan School of the Arts executive director Kim Palmer said in a press release.
“We hope the community will join us as we take this opportunity to reflect on our rich history and exciting future.”
The OSA leases the historic Shatford Centre from the Okanagan Skaha School District for $1 per year. The OSA received a financial bail-out from city council earlier this year and has warned the building is in need of major repairs.
