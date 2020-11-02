Attorneys for the former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association are scheduled for a pretrial conference Dec. 17 in Kelowna.
Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the DPA.
A brief meeting with the judicial case manager was held Monday.
Milton joined the DPA in December 2012 after a lengthy career as a movie theatre manager. She left Penticton in the summer of 2016 to take a job with the Downtown Victoria Business Association, but left soon after.
Milton was charged in August of this year. Her court-mandated conditions include not contacting any member of the DPA, specifically executive director Lynn Allin, former president Leigh Follestad and city councillor Campbell Watt. Milton must also stay away from the DPA offices and not leave the province. Additionally, there are four other individuals, not directly involved with the DPA, who she may not have contact with. She has surrendered her passport and must notify the Crown should she change employment.
Late last week, Milton elected to have a judge-and-jury trial.
Charges against Milton have not been proven in court.