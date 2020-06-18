Father’s Day promises to be a chilly one for Penticton’s mayor.
John Vassilaki headlines the list of local notables who will spend time in the dunk tank this Sunday during the annual Father’s Day celebration event hosted by Discovery House.
Other dunkers include Discovery House executive director Jerome Abraham, Parker's Chrysler sales manager Troy Antoniuk, VIP Mobile Spa owner Michelle Prystay, Kris Omland of Omland Heal Accounting, Discovery House alumnus Anthony Brown and Jimmy Slimz of Slimz Brand Barber Lounge.
Those going into the dunk tank are trying to raise a combined $10,000 to support the work of Discovery House, which runs three homes for men overcoming addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Other events will include a family yoga class, rock painting and more. The festivities run 1-3 p.m. at Discover House, 633 Winnipeg St. Admission is by donation. Those who can’t attend in person can follow along through a livestream on the Discovery House Facebook page.