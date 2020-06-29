It’s slim pickings for Canada Day events this year in the South Okanagan.
Osoyoos long ago cancelled its annual Cherry Fiesta, which featured a parade and what was described as the largest fireworks display in Western Canada.
Volunteers this week released a video containing hopeful messages and a rendition of O Canada.
Also scrapped as a result of the pandemic were the usual July 1 festivities at Gyro Park in Penticton.
Instead, organizers will present a 90-minute live event on the City of Penticton’s Facebook page featuring a slew of local performers alongside the traditional holiday protocol.
Headliners include music duo Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole, musician Beamer Wigley, magician Leif David, and dance and fitness instructor Ashley Dias.
Residents were asked to submit in advance a one-minute video of their families singing the national anthem to be used as part of a special feature.
The city last year took responsibility for a handful of major community celebrations from the Downtown Penticton Association.
The virtual Canada Day event starts at noon and is being staged in partnership with the South Okanagan Events Centre and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, with assistance from Heritage Canada.
If you do want to celebrate in person, the Keremeos Legion is hosting a barbecue with music by The Shindigger from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is by donation and seating is limited as a result of health precautions.
The Summerland Legion will produce a video of a flag-raising and O Canada, which it will post online later.
The Town of Princeton is also live streaming its Canada Day from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the Taylor Road Mill Band.
Meanwhile,∫Penticton’s Shane Koyczan is among the headliners for the Canada Day celebrations presented by Heritage Canada. On Wednesday, the slam poet will perform virtually in an all-star line-up of Canadian talent from 5-7 p.m. (PT). It can be viewed online or on CBC stations.
