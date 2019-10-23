Last week, over 1.1 million students in over 7,000 schools in all 338 electoral districts in Canada cast their votes in the Student Vote program.
Holy Cross School here in Penticton was one of those schools. Once federal election polls closed on Oct. 21, the results were reported.
Students at Holy Cross voted 42% in favour of Conservative Helena Konanz, followed by the NDP’s Richard Cannings at 23.9%, Green Tara Howse at 18.1%, Liberal Connie Denesiuk at 10.1%, People’s Party’s Sean Taylor at 5% and independent Carolina Hopkins at 0.7%
But across all 47 participating schools in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, Cannings won with 37.4%, Howse placed second with 23.3% and Konanz was third with 18.5%. Denesiuk placed fourth with 9.9%, Taylor was fifth at 8.3% and Hopkins rounded out the group with 2.6%.
(The actual election results saw Cannings earn 36.4%, Konanz 35.2%, Denesiuk 17.2%, Howse 8.3%, Taylor 2.4% and Hopkins 0.5%.)
Canada’s students as a whole voted in favour of a Liberal minority government, giving them 110 seats. This number was followed by 98 seats for the NDP and 93 seats for the Conservatives.
While these results reflected the outcome of who will be our prime minister, there were some important differences that, unfortunately, will have no effect on how our country will be run.
How would you feel if you couldn’t vote and voice your opinion? That is how some students may feel because we are not of eligible voting age. However, there is still a way we can exercise our soon-to-be right to vote.
We can do this is through a program called Student Vote Canada, which is provided by CIVIX Canada and Elections Canada. In this program, students have the ability to vote just like adults do in a real election.
“I really enjoyed the voting experience. I feel it widened my view and others’ view on voting,” stated Regan Moeliker, a Grade 8 Holy Cross School student.
“I hope this program influences many lives, just like it did mine, to vote for our future.”
Holy Cross School’s Student Vote took place on Oct. 17, just four days away from the real election. Students in Grades 3-8 took part.
To prepare, they researched party platforms and shared knowledge with other classes. They were also fortunate enough to have the South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates from the Conservative, Green, Liberal, and New Democratic parties come in to speak.
Students in the Grade 8 class had the chance to act as poll clerks, scrutineers, and deputy returning officers to get a sense of how the real election works.
It is extremely important to vote because our ancestors died to ensure that we kept our right to vote. In the words of another Grade 8 student, “We are the ones responsible for our own future.”
Sophie Robinson is a Grade 8 student at Holy Cross School in Penticton. Her submission was lightly edited.
