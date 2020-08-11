An afternoon at the beach Tuesday proved to be anything but relaxing for an Edmonton family, who helped rescue an unconscious man from Okanagan Lake along the Penticton waterfront.
The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, according to a spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services
“We’re not sure if it’s a drowning or another medical issue,” said acting Capt. Curtis Gibbons of the Penticton Fire Department, who estimated the victim to be approximately 60 years of age.
The rescue unfolded with unusual speed, because Gibbons and his team were doing driver training on Lakeshore Drive when they were flagged down for help.
The victim was discovered floating in the water by Edmonton woman Candice Johnston and her two sons, who were snorkelling nearby, about 10 meters out from shore.
Johnston said she first noticed the victim because he was wearing a unique snorkel. A few minutes later, she saw him floating motionless, face down in the water, and had one of her sons check on him. The man did not respond, so Johnston called for help to pull the man ashore.
Bystanders performed CPR on the victim before paramedics took over.
Johnston said the colour appeared to return to the man’s face before he went to hospital, but she wasn’t sure if he was conscious or not.
“It’s something that’s going to change us forever,” said Johnston, who is in Penticton on vacation.