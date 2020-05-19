Rogers Communications is quite literally giving free lifelines to women and children fleeing abuse.
The telecom giant announced Tuesday it is providing free phones, with six months’ voice and data service included, to some women’s shelters in B.C. to distribute to their clients.
The only shelter in the B.C. Interior that was able to dial into the program was the Okanagan Nation Transition Emergency House, which is based in Penticton.
“With a deep commitment to serve the communities where we live and work, Rogers is committed to finding ways to help provide an essential digital lifeline and critical supports for British Columbians who need it the most,” said Rick Sellers, president of the B.C. Region for Rogers Communications.
“Whether calling emergency services, accessing support, or staying in touch with loved ones, the donations are aimed at helping vulnerable women with their immediate and crisis needs.”