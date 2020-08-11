Using a 96 year-old building as a museum can come with some challenges, and the Oliver Museum is no exception. Old windows let in drafts, heat and cold year-round, while exterior wood degrades in the weather.
But now those problems may be solved thanks to a conservation project newly completed by the Oliver and District Heritage Society.
The museum windows are looking as good as new after a large-scale project that wrapped up in July
Over the previous two months, the 1924-era windows were carefully restored by Gerry Plante’s Carpentry Ltd., with the old wood being repaired, sanded and repainted, and cracked panes being replaced. The project also added new putty and weather stripping to help to regulate inside temperatures.
The completed project preserves original material on the heritage-designated building, which formerly served as B.C. Provincial Police station in Oliver, according to nationally-recognized conservation standards.
It also creates a better environment for both artifacts and people, helping the ODHS to better serve Oliver and its surrounding community with a temperature-stabilized and more comfortable museum building.
This project was funded in part by Heritage BC through the Heritage Legacy Fund and through a donation from the late Carolyn Cope.