City officials have yet to decide if they’ll try to tap into provincial funding to help manage urban deer.
The B.C. government announced Monday it is ponying up $100,000 for the 2019-20 edition of the Urban Deer Cost-share Program.
Eligible projects may include fencing, culls, relocation and sterilization. Local governments awarded funding through the program must match the province’s contribution.
Council voted in April to carry on with the current hands-off approach to management of the urban deer population that favours public education over culls or relocation to reduce conflict between animals and people.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said in an email it’s “too soon to say” if the program will be of interest to council, “but knowing there’s money available is certainly good information to receive from the provincial government.”
