Five recommendations from the Economic Recovery Task Force will be presented to Penticton city council Tuesday at its first-ever virtual meeting.
The volunteer group of business leaders has met twice since forming in March to come up with ways to help Penticton weather the COVID-19 crisis. Its first five recommendations are:
1. Direct staff to analyze the departmental municipal work plans for the 2020 year to determine where the city could reallocate resources to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
2. Direct staff to expand the current examination of property tax to include an analysis on the impact of utility payment deferrals, waiving of interest and late payment fees for businesses and residents for city-owned utility costs, business licensing fees and planned development cost charge increases.
3. Support and distribute an online business survey to understand the challenges during COVID-19, what potential solutions that the business community wants and what solutions that the city should be implementing.
4. Continue to ensure that key municipal services such as development services (to ensure that construction industry can continue work), bylaw services (to protect our property during the crisis) and key parks services (to ensure that the city is beautiful and attractive for the economic rebuild) continue to be delivered by the city.
5. Support the city’s economic development team’s efforts, through the online job portal Start Here Okanagan, to help businesses offering essential services to hire the employees they need and support employee-sharing opportunities.
In response to the pandemic, the city has already suspended utility disconnections for non-payment, waived downtown parking fees, opened a call centre and created a toolkit to help people navigate COVID-19-related programs.
However, the city has also slashed its staff through layoffs that last week resulted in 20% of the municipal workforce staying home.
In other business, council will consider changes to its procedure bylaws to waive some public hearings, including those for three proposed developments that are currently on the books, in order to respect the current bans on public gatherings.
Those projects include: rezoning five lots on Syer Road in Sendero Canyon to allow for five duplexes; rezoning four lots on Churchill Avenue to make way for a 13-unit apartment building; and granting a site-specific amendment to permit self-storage at 352 Winnipeg St.
Staff is recommending council formally waive the public hearing for all three projects because they’re consistent with the Official Community Plan, then notify the public of that decision and vote on final approval at its April 21 meeting.
Finally, council will be asked to approve spending up to $65,000 from reserves to replace part of the gas dock on Okanagan Lake that is currently under lease to the Penticton Yacht Club. It would be attached to a related $100,000 project to replace the boat ramp there.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m. and can be viewed live online at www.penticton.ca. Council members will not be in chambers, but rather attending by videoconference, in order to respect orders from public health officials.